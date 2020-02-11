WHITING, IN - James J. "Jim Bob" Sterbavy, 86 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on the morning of Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the VNA Hospice, Valparaiso. He was the beloved son of John and Jeanette Frances (Lenicky) Sterbavy; cherished brother of Bernard (Nancy) Sterbavy, Jeanette (late Ronald) Argentine and the late Frances Mindas, Theresa Aicher and Barbara Wogelius; loving Godfather of Rhonda Miner and Adina Wiseman; dearest uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020, 9:30am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; interment, St. John Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4:00 to 8:00pm; members of the parish will offer prayers at the funeral home on Wednesday at 4:30pm.

Jim Sterbavy was born on January 6, 1934 and was a lifelong resident of Whiting. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, the Knights of Columbus, Pope John XXIII Council, 1696 (prayers Wednesday at 5:30pm) and the Whiting-Robertsdale Historical Society. He was a retiree of the American Maize Products Co. (Cargill), Hammond, with a service of 30 years and was a former employee of the St. John Parochial Center and Poppen's Auto Service, Whiting. Jim loved to play poker, bowl, ride his bike all over Whiting, having breakfast at Burger King with "the guys" after attending daily Mass and was an avid Chicago sports fan. Devoted to his family, Jim will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to "Forever Blue & Gold" (St. John School Alumni Assoc.) would be appreciated. www.baranfh.com (219)659-4400