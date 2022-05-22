 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
James J. Kvas

James J. Kvas

HIGHLAND, IN - James J. Kvas, 82, of Highland, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2022. James was born in Hammond, IN to Joseph and Ann Kvasnica. He obtained a degree in Engineering from Rose-Hulman.

He is survived by the love of his life, Grace Auwerda, his son, James D. (Ashley) Kvas; his five grandchildren: Jena (Nick) Knouff, James P. (Natalie) Kvas, Joseph Kvas, Mason Kvas, and Wyatt Kvas, and his great grandson, Oliver Knouff. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Joseph L. Kvasnica.

A celebration of life will be held later this summer when his grandson Joe returns home from the Navy.

www.fagenmiller.com

