{{featured_button_text}}

SCHERERVILLE, IN - James J. Menke, age 53, of Schererville, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at his residence. He is survived by his mother, Krystyna (Harry) Clark; and father, Gary (Mary) Menke; one son, Zachary Menke; aunts, Zdzislawa Bednarski, and Marquita Jordan; uncle, Peter (Rose) Bednarski; and several nieces and nephews.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Visitation on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond, IN (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin). Cremation to follow, with burial at Oaktown Cemetery, Oaktown, IN. James was a landscaper.