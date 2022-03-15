March 23, 1949 - March 6, 2022

ST. JOHN, IN - James J Potesta, 72, was born March 23, 1949, in East Chicago, IN and passed away March 6, 2022.

He is survived by his loving wife, Jackie; sister Nori Potesta; brother-in-law Carmen (late Donna) Covelli; nieces: Karen (John) Rorabacher and great-nephews: Brendan and Logan; Laurie (David) Otey and great-niece, Meghan; loving aunt, Mary Lou (late John) Such and numerous cousins.

James was a 1967 graduate of Bishop Noll Institute. He was employed as a sheet metal worker for Local 20 for 50 years.

A Mass of Christian Burial at Saint James the Less Church in Highland, IN will be Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. with Father Gregory Bim-Merle officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations in his loving memory may be made to Hospice of the Calumet Area.

He was preceded in death by his parents: James and Eleanore (Such) Potesta; and sister, Donna Covelli.

James was a member of the Cesare Battisti Lodge No. 27 for over 40 years.