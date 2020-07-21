James J. Rohaley

SOUTH HAVEN, IN — James J. Rohaley, 81, passed away July 16, 2020, in his home surrounded by loved ones. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Kathy "Kack" (Mudry); daughters, Deborah Rohaley-Upton (Tom Upton), of Kouts, IN, and Sandy Buchwalter; and son, Ronald (Jodi) Rohaley of Phillips, WI; three grandchildren, Jason Buchwalter, Christopher Rohaley and Anthony Rohaley.

Private funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday July 22, 2020, at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL, 370 N. County Line Road, 46342.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to VNA Hospice Center Valparaiso, IN, 46383. THANK YOU FOR YOUR COMPASSIONATE CARE.

For more information/full obituary visit www.mycalumentpark.com.

