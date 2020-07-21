Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

SOUTH HAVEN, IN — James J. Rohaley, 81, passed away July 16, 2020, in his home surrounded by loved ones. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Kathy "Kack" (Mudry); daughters, Deborah Rohaley-Upton (Tom Upton), of Kouts, IN, and Sandy Buchwalter; and son, Ronald (Jodi) Rohaley of Phillips, WI; three grandchildren, Jason Buchwalter, Christopher Rohaley and Anthony Rohaley.