March 1, 1955 - Sept. 6, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - James J. Santay, 66, of Valparaiso passed away peacefully at home on Monday, September 6, 2021. He was born March 1, 1955 in Springdale, PA to Anthony J. and Helen R. (Janicik) Santay, Sr.

James was a proud Notre Dame graduate where he enjoyed playing clarinet in the marching and concert bands. Despite receiving his Master's Degree from the University of Michigan his Notre Dame loyalty never wavered. He made his career as Sales Manager with Heat Wagon Manufacturing in Valparaiso. Trout fishing and cheering on his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates were always favorite past times. His deep-rooted faith and membership at St. Paul Catholic Church helped to carry him through some of his most difficult times in recent months.

On May 28, 1983 he married Lisa A. Jackson who survives along with their children: Rachel Santay of Ft. Worth, TX and Philip Santay of Renton, WA; brother, Tony "Butch" (Joyce) Santay of Westcosville, PA; and sister, Maryann (Dave) Baldwin of Frederick, MD. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A visitation will be held Sunday from 1:00–4:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso. A funeral mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 13, 2021 directly at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso. A private burial ceremony will take place on Tuesday at Oakland Hills Memorial Gardens, Novi, MI.