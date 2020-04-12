James J. Slusser

James J. Slusser age 79, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. James is survived by his beloved wife, Virginia Slusser; daughters: Christine Slusser; Pam (Tom) Rieckhoff; and son, David Slusser; one grandchild, James Rieckhoff; brother-in-law, Fred (Cindy) Robinson, several nieces and nephews, and countless friends.

James loved the mountains in Greer, Arizona where he and Virginia spent summers to escape the Phoenix heat. James enjoyed hunting, fishing, taking care of his animals, and being in his garage.

He was a very generous and giving person and will greatly be missed by his family and friends.

