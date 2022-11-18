HAMMOND, IN - James "Jay" W. Wells, age 75, of Hammond, IN passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. He was a 1965 graduate of Morton Senior High School. James served in the United States Army from 1966-1968. Jim worked at the #2 Tin Mill in East Chicago for 43+ years.

He enjoyed playing golf, watching NCIS, completing crossword puzzles, and working on family genealogy. He also built and fixed many things over the years. James is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Donna (nee Gonsiorowski) Wells; daughter, Krystal (Daniel) Winsor; sisters: Ruth (late Russell) Hull, Joyce (David) Kuna, Karen (John) Weir, and brother, Roy (late Sheryl) Wells.

Also survived by numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends. He is preceded in passing by his parents: Walter and Esther Wells; brother, Thomas Wells; and nephew, Michael Weir.

Friends and family may visit on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Ave., Hammond, IN from 1-5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice of the Calumet Area or the Adam Benjamin Jr. Veterans' Administration Outpatient Clinic in Crown Point, IN.

