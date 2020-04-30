James Jercha, Jr.

James Jercha, Jr. is predeceased by his parents, James Jercha Sr., Marguerite (Rozynek), his sisters and their spouses, Lucille (Late Allan) and Juanita (Late Larry).

He is survived by his brothers, Ronald "Ronnie" (Clara), Rensselaer, IN, and Thomas "Tom", Ashby, MA his sister Alice, Fitchburg, MA, his daughter Sharon (Rafael), son, Daniel (Laura), grandsons Alejandro "Alex", Jonathan, and Abbie. He was also survived by many nieces and nephews, James (Jim), Michael, Karen, Jim "Bojo", Debbie, Ann Marie "Peanut", Allan "Jr.", Patty, Debbie, Susan, Janet, and Sandy. 

He graduated from Chicago Vocational High School (CVS).

His trade was roofing, sheet metal work, and carpentry. His passion was fixing up his cottage in IN and hanging out with his dog, Duchess. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

