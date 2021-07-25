July 31, 1946 - March 3, 2021

SAUK VILLAGE, IL - James Jerome Slawnikowski Sr. Devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Loving husband to Jacqueline Slawnikowski (nee Johnson); devoted father of James (Char), Timothy (Michelle), Mary (Matt) Seery, and Jennifer (Jon) Dunlap; Amazing Grandpa of James (Aly), Stanley (Laura), Jerzy, MacKenzie, Elijah, and Tiffany; wonderful great-grandfather to James, Liam, and Kasia.

James was born in Chicago in 1946 before moving to the home where he raised his family in Sauk Village. He was a business owner, a firefighter, an elected official, a craftsman, and most importantly a man with wonder, dedication, loyalty, and endless life lessons.

A Celebration Of His Life will be held on Friday, July 30th at Scrementi's Restaurant, 3760 Chicago Road, Steger, IL 60475 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Visit with family at 2:00 p.m. with Luncheon at 3:00 p.m.

A private family ceremony will be held on July 31, 2021.