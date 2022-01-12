James Jerome Stack

Sept. 17, 1959 - January 12, 2022
HIGHLAND - James "Jimbo" Jerome Stack, a devoted husband and father, died unexpectedly on January 4, 2022. Jim was born as the fifth child to John and Catherine Stack on September 17, 1959, in Chicago, Illinois.
He graduated high school from Holy Cross in 1977. He then attended Loyola in Chicago, where he earned a bachelor's degree in accounting. Later, to become the Senior Accounts Payable Accountant at IFCJ in Chicago for the last 15 plus years.
Jim is survived by his wife Karen; son Conor; sisters: Pat Rosen, Kathleen (John) Gaughan, Mary Jo (Mike) Candioto; brother Edward (Jan) Stack, and dog Bruce. Beloved brother-in-law: to Hank Holt and Laura (Stephen) Cullen, and uncle to numerous nieces and nephews and great-uncle too many. He is preceded in death by parents: John and Catherine Stack.
Along with being a dedicated supporter of son Conor's endeavors, he was a Cubs Scout leader, member of the Knights of Columbus and Highland Community Events. He also was a dedicated Cubs fan along with many other sports. Jim was an avid fantasy football participant.
Jim's smile, sense of humor, and caring heart will be missed by all.
Friends are invited to visit with Jim's family on Thursday, January 13, 2022, from 3:00 PM -7:00 PM at Hillside Funeral Home, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, Indiana, 46322. The funeral services will begin at 10:30 AM on Friday, January 14, 2022 at St. James the Less Catholic Church, 9640 Kennedy Avenue Highland, Indiana 46322. Jim will be laid to rest at St. John/ St. Joseph Cemetery in Hammond, Indiana.
For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER Konnie Kuiper-Kevin Nordyke-Michael Kuiper-Vass by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com