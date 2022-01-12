James Jerome Stack

Sept. 17, 1959 - January 12, 2022

HIGHLAND - James "Jimbo" Jerome Stack, a devoted husband and father, died unexpectedly on January 4, 2022. Jim was born as the fifth child to John and Catherine Stack on September 17, 1959, in Chicago, Illinois.

He graduated high school from Holy Cross in 1977. He then attended Loyola in Chicago, where he earned a bachelor's degree in accounting. Later, to become the Senior Accounts Payable Accountant at IFCJ in Chicago for the last 15 plus years.

Jim is survived by his wife Karen; son Conor; sisters: Pat Rosen, Kathleen (John) Gaughan, Mary Jo (Mike) Candioto; brother Edward (Jan) Stack, and dog Bruce. Beloved brother-in-law: to Hank Holt and Laura (Stephen) Cullen, and uncle to numerous nieces and nephews and great-uncle too many. He is preceded in death by parents: John and Catherine Stack.

Along with being a dedicated supporter of son Conor's endeavors, he was a Cubs Scout leader, member of the Knights of Columbus and Highland Community Events. He also was a dedicated Cubs fan along with many other sports. Jim was an avid fantasy football participant.

Jim's smile, sense of humor, and caring heart will be missed by all.