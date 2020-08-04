× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND, IN - James "Jim" A Swafford Jr., age 66 of Hammond, IN passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, with his loving wife at his side.

Jim is preceded in death by his sons, James "Jimmy" A Swafford III and Robert "Bobby" K Swafford Sr; parents James and Marie Swafford Sr; father-in-law Robert Braswell.

He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Theresa Swafford; daughter, Cassie Gumienny; siblings: Tommy (Lorraine) Swafford and Joann (Tom) Textor; in-laws Lena Braswell and Michael (Denise) Windle; grandchildren: Brittany (Kenny) Urnik, Misty Swafford, Robert K Swafford Jr, Ian Swafford, and Mia Jane Jackson; great-granddaughter, Cirilla Urnik; numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces, nephews, uncles, cousins, and his four legged companion, Cinnamon.

Jim was a loving husband, dad, brother, uncle, papa, and friend to many. Jim was a US Navy Veteran who served and protected our country and retired from Inland Steel.

Friends may meet with the family on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 4:00-8:00p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME, located at 921 W 45th Ave Griffith, IN. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 10:00a.m. at White Funeral Home, burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond, IN.