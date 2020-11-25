James "Jim" Anton Thorstad Sr.

Jim was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church for many years; he served as a eucharistic minister, lector and religious education teacher. He was also on the Parish Council and volunteered with many activities at the church including the Cursillo teams. Jim was a chemical engineer for Drew Chemical Corporation which later became Ashland Oil Company; retiring from there in 1996. He previously worked at Abbott Laboratories and Baxter Laboratories where he was actively involved with the development of the intravenous port system. He also worked as a pharmaceutical sales representative for Parke Davis. During his career he received numerous awards and recognition for superior sales and outstanding leadership. Jim was a member of the Chesterton Lions Club for over 50 years and was recently awarded the Melvin Jones Fellow Award. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, 4th Degree Knight. He was also a member of Sons of Norway. He was on the Gift of Water team to purify water in Haiti, he volunteered for six missions there. He volunteered at Sharing Meadows as a counselor for the residents and at the Annual Leprechaun Hunt. He and his wife, Barbara wintered 20 years in Palmetto, FL, and traveled extensively with friends to Europe, Hawaii and enjoyed many cruises together. First and foremost, his family was the most important part of his life. He enjoyed attending all of the activities of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jim was very outgoing and never met a stranger, he had a quick wit and great sense of humor. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to his caregiver, Ivan Gulenko, and Harbor Light Hospice.