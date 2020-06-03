× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

James "Jim" Ashby

HIGHLAND, IN — James "Jim" Ashby, 77, of Highland, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sharon; sons, Jim (Chao) Ashby and Bill (Carrie) Ashby; daughters, Debra Ashby and Kari (Mirko) Marich; grandchildren, Alex, Lauren, Michael, Max, Caitlin and Sam; brother, Doug (Sue) Ashby; sisters, Judy (late Mike) Patrick and Mary (late Bob) Ahlgrim; sister-in-law, Thelma (late Charles) Ruckhaber; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chris and Emma Ashby.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Interment will be at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville, IN.

Jim was a member of Local 134 IBEW and St. Maria Goretti Church. He was an avid football and Little League coach in Gary and Hessville respectively, and was a Senior League umpire. In lieu of flowers, contributions to your local food pantry would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net