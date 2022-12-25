LANSING, IL - James (Jim) Baird, formerly of Lansing, passed away December 20, 2022 in O'Fallon, Missouri after a long decline from Alzheimer's Disease. He was 73. Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Josephine; loving daughters Kimberly Schutt (Brad) and Kristin Rattini (Tom); grandchildren Katie and Ryan Schutt and Emily Rattini; and brother, George Baird. He was preceded in death by his parents George and Ruth Baird and his sister Bonnie (Baird) Wilford.

Jim spent his early childhood in Hegewisch before moving to Lansing in middle school. He graduated from T.F. South High School in 1967.

Jim was passionate about three Fs: family, friends and firefighting. He was a member of the Lansing Fire Department for 38 years and then served as chief of the Bradley Fire Department for five years. He responded to countless fire and paramedic calls for blazes, car wrecks and hazmat spills, and he was especially proud of having delivered a healthy baby on a call. He always looked forward to the annual Fire Prevention Week open house each October. He earned his bachelor's degree in fire science from Southern Illinois University, was an active member of MABAS Division 24 and the Illinois Fire Chiefs Association, taught numerous CPR classes and mentored many young firefighters, especially those who came up through the fire cadet program.

Jim loved firefighting so much that it was even his hobby: He volunteered for the Hanna (Indiana) Fire Department near the campground where he and Jo relaxed at their trailer on the weekends for many years. The Baird Family's camping and fire department circles overlapped in the Lucky Wheel Sams camping club, whose monthly campouts at Potato Creek State Park and elsewhere were the source of many favorite memories.

Jim was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He and Jo always looked forward to their many trips out of state to visit their daughters and cheer on their grandchildren at track meets, band concerts and school plays. At family parties, he held court at the bar in his basement, serving up drinks and stories with equal measure. He loved puns, a trait he passed down to his daughter Kim. He was always happy to lend a hand, whether using his electrical skills to wire up projects for relatives or volunteering at the Lenten Friday night fish fry for the Kankakee Council of the Knights of Columbus. He was a member of the Knights for several years.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, December 27 from 3:00 to 8:00 PM at SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL. Funeral services for Jim will be held on Wednesday, December 28, with 9:15 AM closing prayers at the funeral home, then preceding to St. Ann Catholic Church, 3010 Ridge Road, Lansing, Illinois, for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Jim will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Calumet City, Illinois.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Illinois Fire Chiefs Association's Scholarship Program, which enables firefighters in Illinois to further their formal education, certification and training. Information can be found at www.illinoisfirechiefs.org//donate. www.schroederlauer.com