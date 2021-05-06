James "Jim" Barrick

May 22, 1931 - May 3, 2021

HAMMOND, IN - James "Jim" F. Barrick, 89, of Hammond, IN, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 3, 2021. Jim is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patricia A. Barrick (nee Wasowicz); three children: Kathleen (Larry) Jarvis, James (Sheryl) Barrick and Pamela (Timothy) Krol; one grandson, Jimmy Barrick; one sister, Ruthann Barton; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen and Marie Barrick; two brothers: Raymond and Steven; two sisters: Bernice and Evelyn.

Jim was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served during the Korean War. He was retired from LTV Steel where he was employed as a brick mason. Jim and Patricia have lived in Hessville and been parishioners of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church since 1959. He was a member of the Brick Layers Union IN/KY #04, Whiting Horseshoe Club and Amoco Golf retiree league. Jim was an avid bowler, golfer and Horseshoe Pitcher. Jim was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be deeply missed.