James "Jim" Barrick

May 22, 1931 - May 3, 2021
HAMMOND, IN - James "Jim" F. Barrick, 89, of Hammond, IN, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 3, 2021. Jim is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patricia A. Barrick (nee Wasowicz); three children: Kathleen (Larry) Jarvis, James (Sheryl) Barrick and Pamela (Timothy) Krol; one grandson, Jimmy Barrick; one sister, Ruthann Barton; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen and Marie Barrick; two brothers: Raymond and Steven; two sisters: Bernice and Evelyn.
Jim was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served during the Korean War. He was retired from LTV Steel where he was employed as a brick mason. Jim and Patricia have lived in Hessville and been parishioners of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church since 1959. He was a member of the Brick Layers Union IN/KY #04, Whiting Horseshoe Club and Amoco Golf retiree league. Jim was an avid bowler, golfer and Horseshoe Pitcher. Jim was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be deeply missed.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Ave., Hammond, IN 46323. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church 7132 Arizona Ave., Hammond, IN with Rev. Charles Mosley celebrant. Visitation at church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the Mass. A private burial will take place on a later date at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research or St. Joseph Carmelite Home. For additional information visit www.bockenfunerals.com or call (219) 844-1600.