James (Jim) Burton Wenzel, Jr.

June 14, 1957 — Aug. 26, 2021

WHITEHALL, MI — James (Jim) Burton Wenzel Jr, age 64, of Whitehall, MI, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2021, at his home with his family.

He was born on June 14, 1957, in Gary, IN to Judy Wenzel and the late James Burton Wenzel Sr. On October 27, 1990, in Hobart, IN, he married Lynnette Surdam, who he preceded in death.

Jim was a steel mill worker, who enjoyed more than anything working on cars, and being a husband, father and grandfather. Jim also had a great sense of humor and could always make you laugh even when having a bad day.

Jim is survived by his loving family: wife Lynnette; son James Wenzel (Erin); dauthers, Marie and Cynthia (Jack) Wenzel; and his treasured granddaughter, Olivia. Mother, Judy Wenzel; siblings: Kathy Wenzel, Daniel Wenzel (Tracy), Steve Wenzel (Kris), and Karen Cohoon (Cris).

He is preceded in death by his father James Burton Wenzel Sr., brother David Wenzel, as well as his beloved Aunt Carol J. Najzer.

A memorial will be held Saturday, September 4, 2021 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at 6365 Lakewood Avenue, Portage, IN.