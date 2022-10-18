James "Jim" C. Conn

Survivors include his wife, Joy (Finchum) Conn; daughters: Diana (Phil) LaMere of Carmel and Donna (Jerry) Cleek of Hobart; daughter-in-law, Lori (Eastwood) Conn of Port St. Lucie, FL; stepson: Garry (Dionn) Finchum of Lake Station; brother: Leonard "Harlton" (the late, Marie) Conn of Nettleton, MS; six grandchildren: Nick Cleek of Brownsburg, Katie (Derek) Rogers of Midlothian, VA, Jake (Kayleigh) Cleek of Greer, SC, Danielle (Jeasun) Green of Port St. Lucie, FL, Tony LaMere of Noblesville, and Gabby LaMere of Carmel; two step-grandaughters: Lacey Finchum of Boone, AR and Brittaney Finchum Ray of Hobart; six great-grandchildren: Jealyn Green, Stella Rogers, Finn Rogers, Camden Cleek, Carter Green and Chase LaMere. He was proceeded in death by his parents: Clabe M. and Willie P. (Harmon) Conn; wife, Phyllis (Nichols) Conn; son, Daniel P. Conn; grandson, Joshua P. Conn; step-children: Brian and Kimberly Finchum; sisters: Louise (Conn) Price and Marcelle (Conn) Neal; brothers: Horace Conn and Wayne Conn.

In July of 1935, Jim was born to Clabe and Willie (Harmon) Conn in Tupelo, MS and raised in Nettleton. He moved to Northwest Indiana in 1953, met and married his late wife, Phyllis (Nichols), in June of 1954, and was a resident of Hobart for 61 years. Over the years, Jim worked for U.S. Steel, Redi Froze, as a meat cutter/shift supervisor, until its closing, and Montgomery Ward as a lead, head mechanic, where he won numerous awards, until his retirement in 1999. He was a long-time, well respected, active member of the Church of Christ in Hobart. Jim, also known as "J.C." by his close friends and family in Mississippi, was well known for his strong faith and work ethic, his generosity, sense of humor, smile and love of family and friends. He didn't know a stranger and was loved by all. He loved to camp, travel, tinker in his garage and especially enjoyed watching football. He will be greatly missed by many.