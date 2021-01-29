 Skip to main content
James "Jim" Casamassa

James 'Jim' Casamassa

CROWN POINT, IN — James "Jim" Casamassa, 79, of Crown Point, passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

He is survived by his two sisters, Dolly (Ramon) Kravagna and Sharon (Craig) Edwards; stepmother, Jeanie Casmus; brother-in-law, Thomas Olson; and his many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by wife, Helen, of 50 years; parents, John Casmus and Sophia Sinal; and sister, Carolyn Olson.

Jim was a member of Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral. He was an Air Force veteran and a retired steelworker from U.S. Steel with over 34 years of service. Jim and Helen were dance instructors for many years.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Sunday, January 31, 2021, from 1:00-3:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 1, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. DIRECTLY from Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral (8000 Madison St., Merrillville) with the Revs. Ted Poteres and Dimitri Burikas officiating. At rest in Ridgelawn Cemetery.

