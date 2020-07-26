James "Jim" Edward Oprisko

There is so much to say about Jim. He was a big Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bears fan. He loved the Caribbean beaches and taking Windjammer cruises. This is where he met Rose and many other great friends. He spent a lot of time watching movies of all genre's, comedy shows and the cooking channels. He could always come up with a quote at the most appropriate times. His family and friends will always remember his great stories. He travelled to many parts of the world and has many, many pictures of his adventures. He did pick up the nick name "flash" along the way.