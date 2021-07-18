July 9, 1932 - July 9, 2021

HEBRON, IN - James (Jim) G. Spurr of Hebron, IN and Winter Haven, FL passed away on his 89th Birthday July 9, 2021 at Wittenburg Village, Crown Point, IN.

On September 1, 1951 he married Edna Mae Dick who preceded him in death in 2005.

James is survived by six children: Diana (Alan) Strickland of Hebron, Barbara Knighton of Hebron, Karen (Paul) Yankauskas of Hebron, James (Susan) Spurr of Hebron, Jennifer (Anthony) McKenzie of Winter Haven, FL and Rachel (Larry) Thornton of Elizabethtown, IL; 24 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; one sister Doris (Frank) Alexander.

James was preceded in death by his sons: David (Pat) Spurr and Kevin Spurr; grandson, Dennis Knighton; great-granddaughter, Kiara Starr Spurr; parents: James O. and Martha L. Spurr; and sister, Patsy (Bill) Everett.

James graduated from Merrillville High School in 1950 and earned a degree in Electronics from Purdue in 1954. James is a retired electrician for IBEW Local 697 and Polk County School System in Winter Haven FL. He was President of Hebron Town Board 1972-1976; a member of Hebron Plan Commission, Hebron 4th of July Committee; and Hebron Board of Zoning Appeals before moving to Winter Haven, Florida.