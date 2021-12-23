James "Jim" Heibel
March 12, 1959 — Dec. 17, 2021
GLENWOOD, IL — James "Jim" Heibel, age 62, of Glenwood, IL passed away Friday, December 17, 2021. Jim is survived by his wife, Dawn; daughter, Erica (son-in-law Jake); nephew, David and two grandchildren: Jacob and Otto.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, James; mother, Harriette and sister, Letha.
Jim loved the Bears, NASCAR, watching the History channel and spending time with his family and friends. He will be missed by all!
A Celebration of Life for Jim will be held in March.
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.