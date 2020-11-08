 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James "Jim" Joseph Kaminsky

James "Jim" Joseph Kaminsky

{{featured_button_text}}
James "Jim" Joseph Kaminsky

WICHITA, KS – James "Jim" Joseph Kaminsky, 80, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

Memorial Service, 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 13, at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West.

Jim was a retired Computer Systems Analyst for Boeing Aircraft Company and Spirit AeroSystems, and a former Math instructor at Wichita State University and Butler County Community College.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen; parents, John and Mary Kaminsky. Survivors children: Meghan Saunders and Joe (Tessa) Kaminsky all of Wichita; grandchildren: Annalise Saunders and Sam Kaminsky; grandpuppies: Ryno and Scout.

In lieu of flowers, memorials established with Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202 and Kansas Food Bank, 1919 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67211. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts