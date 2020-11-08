WICHITA, KS – James "Jim" Joseph Kaminsky, 80, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
Memorial Service, 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 13, at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West.
Jim was a retired Computer Systems Analyst for Boeing Aircraft Company and Spirit AeroSystems, and a former Math instructor at Wichita State University and Butler County Community College.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen; parents, John and Mary Kaminsky. Survivors children: Meghan Saunders and Joe (Tessa) Kaminsky all of Wichita; grandchildren: Annalise Saunders and Sam Kaminsky; grandpuppies: Ryno and Scout.
In lieu of flowers, memorials established with Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202 and Kansas Food Bank, 1919 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67211. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
