James "Jim" Keilman

Jim came from a long line of those whose love of family and service to others guided much of his life. These values were instilled upon him from an early age by his parents and numerous aunts and uncles. He had the Privilege of helping the community in which he grew up. He served as a reserve Cedar Lake police office for 38 years, retiring as a commander. He was an employee of Lake County for 33 years, first working as a educator at the LCJC. While there, he instructed incarcerated youth and enjoyed when they would come up to "Mr. Jim" on the outside and catch him up on their successes. He completed the last 5 years of his career as a 911 operator, working to dispatch emergency services to those in need. He was a 4th degree member of the Cedar Lake Knights of Columbus, generously giving his time over 40 plus years chairing many a fish fry, Bingo night, and pancake breakfasts to support numerous other community organizations. He was a past board member and chair of the Boys and Girls Club where he enjoyed many fields trips and turkey shoots with the kids.