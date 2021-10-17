April 9, 1961 - Oct. 14, 2021
LOWELL - James "Jim" Keilman of Lowell Passed away peacefully, Thursday October 14, 2021 at home with his wife of 36 years by his side. A faithful and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, brother, and son.
Jim came from a long line of those whose love of family and service to others guided much of his life. These values were instilled upon him from an early age by his parents and numerous aunts and uncles. He had the Privilege of helping the community in which he grew up. He served as a reserve Cedar Lake police office for 38 years, retiring as a commander. He was an employee of Lake County for 33 years, first working as a educator at the LCJC. While there, he instructed incarcerated youth and enjoyed when they would come up to "Mr. Jim" on the outside and catch him up on their successes. He completed the last 5 years of his career as a 911 operator, working to dispatch emergency services to those in need. He was a 4th degree member of the Cedar Lake Knights of Columbus, generously giving his time over 40 plus years chairing many a fish fry, Bingo night, and pancake breakfasts to support numerous other community organizations. He was a past board member and chair of the Boys and Girls Club where he enjoyed many fields trips and turkey shoots with the kids.
His greatest pride and joy was being a grandpa to his three grandsons: Huckston, Otto, and Levi.
Jim is survived by his loving wife Lorraine; daughter, Rachael and son-in-law, Eric McGee; grandsons: Huck, Otto, and Levi; mother, Elizabeth Keilman; brother, Joe; two sisters: Evelyn (Doug) Luers and Elise (Barry) Cummins; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, James H. Keilman.
Friends may visit with the family on Monday, October 18, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM at PRUZIN & LITTLE Funeral Chapel, 811 E. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point, IN 46307. A Knights of Columbus Rosary will take place at 7:00 PM.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Holy Name Catholic Church, 11000 W. 133rd Ave., Cedar Lake, IN 46303.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to GIBAULT CHILDREN'S SERVICES 6401 S US Hwy 41 Terre Haute, IN 47802 or any community organization of your choosing.
The family would like to thank all of the people who provided care and support to Jim in his final months. We will be forever grateful.
Visit James's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.