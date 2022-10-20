Dec. 1940 - Oct. 12, 2022

AVON, IN - James "Jim" Lively of Avon, Indiana (formerly of Highland, Indiana) passed away on October 12, 2022. He was born in Pax, WV on December 7, 1940. Jim was predeceased by his parents: Orville Lively and Mildred Eliene Tucker; his brother, Mack Lively; and his wife of 56 years, Katherine "Kay" Lively (nee Berzinis). Jim is survived by his children: Beth (Stephen) Riga and Michael Lively; grandchildren: Robbie Riga, Cadence Lively, and Kelsey Lively, all of Indianapolis, IN; his brother, Perry Lively, of Reynoldsburg, OH; brother-in-law Frank (Barbara) Berzinis, of Highland; sister-in-law Diane (Keith) Smith, of Lansing, IL; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Jim worked as a retail manager and consultant for over forty years. He enjoyed playing bridge and was a huge fan of the Cubs, White Sox, and Bears. Jim never knew a stranger and will be sorely missed.

Visitation will be held at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN 46322 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of the Calumet Area, 511 Otis Bowen Drive, Munster, IN 46321.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-MICHAEL KUIPER-VASS by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com