James "Jim" Markowski

Jim attended the Chicago Vocational High School where he played football. He entered intothe United States Navy upon graduation. After serving his country Jim attended the Universityof Illinois where he was member of the football team. He was a retired Chicago Park District Supervisor and he also was a teacher for the Chicago Public Schools.

Jim was an avid sportsman who loved the outdoors, especially hiking and golfing. He loved thebeach and felt most at home at the Indiana Dunes. One of his favorite phrases was “Life's aBeach.” The family hopes that the next sunset you enjoy you take comfort in knowing Jim isenjoying it too. A memorial service is being planned for early fall, once restrictions have been lifted. James was loved by many and he will be truly missed. www.schroederlauer.com