HOBART, IN - James 'Jim' Michael Rutherford, age 31, went to be with his Lord unexpectedly on Monday January 28, 2019 in Hobart, IN. He was born in Amherst, OH. Beloved son of Clarence and Karen (Bissett) Rutherford and the brother of Melanie Rutherford and Missy Heredia (nephews Jacob and Charlie Heredia). Grandson to Betty Rutherford and Gladys Bissett. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Ronald Rutherford and maternal grandfather Franklin R. Bissett. His laughter and good humor was contagious. He had a heart of gold and was always willing to help someone in need. He enjoyed going to the shooting range with his dad and friends. We will always carry your memory in our hearts. We love you Jim.
Memorial service will be held at Jubilee Worship Center 415 N. Hobart Rd. Hobart, IN 46342 on Thursday January 31, 2019. Visitation 5:30-7:00 p.m. with Memorial service to begin at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Celebrate Recovery at Jubilee Worship Center - 415 N. Hobart Rd., Hobart, IN 46342.
Arrangements entrusted to CROWN CREMATION SERVICES.