MUNSTER - James "Jim" P. Rauer, age 85, of Munster, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, March 23, 2023. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Marjorie (nee Brehmer); six daughters: Patricia (David) Such, Denise Rauer, Barbara (late, Anthony) Trapp, Angela (Gregory) Mangum, Jeanette (Karl) Pierz, and Noelle (Matthew) Kietzman; one son, James P. (Leslie) Rauer II; dear grandchildren, Nicholas (Mollie) Such, Kirsten (Rashad) Phillips, Brittney (Mike) McConville, Stephen (Ally) Adams, Aubree (Dustin) Groh, Lydia (Houston) Moran, Margaret Trapp, William Trapp, Anthony (Stacey) Mangum, Trevor (Kristen) Mangum, Anna Mangum, Ashley Mangum, Alec Pierz, Ivan Pierz, Kyle Pierz, Zoe Kietzman, Nathan Kietzman, and Brock Rauer Dagley; 12 precious great-grandchildren; sister, Pauline (late, Bob) Cyrus, and special caregiver, Lwito Namumba. Preceded by his parents, John and Margaret Rauer; and sister, Marjorie Tuleja.

Jim graduated from Hammond Tech in 1956. He married the love of his life Marjorie, on August 1, 1959 and they resided in Hammond, Indiana. Jim and his uncle, Elmer Kish, passionately started their very successful business, Kish and Rauer Plumbing and Heating in 1969. Jim and Marge built the home of their dreams in Highland, where they raised their son and six daughters. He was a proud Band Parent of the Highland Marching Trojans for fourteen years, and supported many Highland High School events.

Jim was highly involved in his community. As a member of St. James Catholic Church, he served as an usher, on the Bereavement Committee, in the Holy Name Society, assisted with fundraising events, and especially his favorite, the St James Festival. He had a special place in his heart for serving and giving to those with disabilities, feeding and caring for those less fortunate, and helping his neighbors.

He was so proud of all his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He lived a life committed to his Catholic faith. Jim was loved and respected by those he encountered who will always remember his smile.

A Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, March 27, 2023, at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, 2023, DIRECTLY at St. James the Less Catholic Church, 9640 Kennedy Ave, Highland, IN, with Fr. Gregory Bim-Merle officiating. Jim will lie in state at the church Tuesday morning from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Services conclude at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. James Catholic Church, Hospice of the Calumet Area, or Water with Blessings.