James "Jim" Patrick Conley, III

Jan. 29, 1957 — Sept. 28, 2021

FISHERS, IN — James "Jim" Patrick Conley III, 64 of Fishers, IN. passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. He was born to the late James Patrick Conley Jr and Arlene Conley on January 29, 1957. Predeceased in death by stepdaughter Laura Woszczynski.

Jim lived in various places before settling in Fishers, IN. He lived in Griffith, IN, Whiting, IN, and Cedar Lake, IN. Jim was a proud Calumet High School Warrior. His hobbies included cooking, spending time with his dog Claire, watching the Hallmark Channel (Sorry, Dad, I had to), and if they were winning he enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys.

Jim is survived by his son James Patrick Conley IV (Anna), stepdaughter Debbie Dice, his grandson Shawn Michael McClelland Jr, his dog Claire and grand-dog Bear.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation that will take place on Thursday, October 7, 2021, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Indiana Funeral Care, 8151 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46250. His funeral service will immediately follow at 4:00 PM.