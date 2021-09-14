James (Jim) Patrick Fogarty

CHESTERTON, IN - James (Jim) Patrick Fogarty, 78, of Chesterton, passed at home Monday, September 6, 2021.

Jim was born in Gary and attended Horace Mann High School. In 1960, he joined the Navy. Over four years, he visited all seven continents. After discharge, he returned to Indiana and worked for US Steel, Gary Works for 30 years, retiring in 1996. After retiring, he enjoyed trap shooting and woodworking.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sandra (Sandy); brother, Carl (Olivia) of Modesto, CA; sister, Geraldine (Robert) Roach; children: Lori, James, Jr. (Kellie) and two beloved grandsons: Ryan and Charlie; plus many nieces and nephews.

At Jim's request, no service is planned. The family will have a remembrance meal as celebration of Jim's life at a later date.