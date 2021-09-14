 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James (Jim) Patrick Fogarty

James (Jim) Patrick Fogarty

James (Jim) Patrick Fogarty

James (Jim) Patrick Fogarty

CHESTERTON, IN - James (Jim) Patrick Fogarty, 78, of Chesterton, passed at home Monday, September 6, 2021.

Jim was born in Gary and attended Horace Mann High School. In 1960, he joined the Navy. Over four years, he visited all seven continents. After discharge, he returned to Indiana and worked for US Steel, Gary Works for 30 years, retiring in 1996. After retiring, he enjoyed trap shooting and woodworking.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sandra (Sandy); brother, Carl (Olivia) of Modesto, CA; sister, Geraldine (Robert) Roach; children: Lori, James, Jr. (Kellie) and two beloved grandsons: Ryan and Charlie; plus many nieces and nephews.

At Jim's request, no service is planned. The family will have a remembrance meal as celebration of Jim's life at a later date.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Illinois childcare assistance expanded

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts