James "Jim" Robert Dupree

Dec. 24, 1949 — July 27, 2021

RUSSIAVILLE, IN — James "Jim" Robert Dupree, 71, Russiaville, peacefully passed away surrounded by family at 8:52 a.m. Tuesday July 27, 2021, at Roudebush VA, Medical Center in Indianapolis. He was born December 24, 1949, in Denver, CO, the son of the late Jesse and Linnie (Dean) Dupree. On June 30, 1970, he married the loved of his life, Diana Frazier, in Jacksonville, NC, and she survives.

Jim was a 1967 graduate of Portage High School. He was a student at Coastal Carolina Community College, Onslow Tech, and Moody Bible Institute. He was honorably discharged from the United States Marines and served from May 1967 to May 1971 as an E-4 Corporal. He proudly served his country in Vietnam. After his time in the military, he worked at Ball Corporation and retired as a project engineer.

Jim enjoyed several water sports such as water skiing, swimming, and diving. He liked working in his workshop, loved mowing, and wood working. After retiring, he crafted several heirlooms for his children and grandchildren. He is a long-time member of Liberty Bible Church in Chesterton, IN, where he served as a program leader of the 5th and 6th grade youth ministry for 15 years. Most of all, he loved God and his family.