PORTAGE, IN - James "Jim" Valant, age 86 of Portage, passed away on June 30, 2019. He was born on February 23, 1933 in Gary, IN to George and Myrtle LaPointe Valant.
Jim is survived by his wife Patricia; daughters, Lori Cauchon, Tammy (Tomm) Alsman and Dana (Stan) Bryniarski; grandchildren, Lyndsay Clancy, Michaline (Kyle) Krassow, Krisan and Kari Cieszkiewicz, Christopher Cauchon and Shelby Bryniarski; great grandchildren, Kollin Krassow, Addison Clancy and Landon Krassow; step-grandson, Brian Bryniarski; sister, Delores Kirkpatrick. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, George, Joann, Rosemary, Doris and Jeanette and son-in-law, Robert Cauchon.
Jim was married to the love of his life Patricia for almost 63 years. He retired from LTV Steel in 1995 and was a United States Army veteran. Jim was the most caring and generous man you would ever know. He adored his grandchildren and will be deeply missed.
A family remembrance will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, PORTAGE CHAPEL, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until time of service at 4:00 p.m. Online condolences may be made to www.ee-fh.com.