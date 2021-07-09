James (Jim) Yarovsky
MUNSTER, IN - James (Jim) Yarovsky, 89, of Munster passed away peacefully at home on July 4, 2021, surrounded by his beloved wife, Carole (Theodore) and daughters: Debra and Tina. He is also survived by his sister, Pauline (Yarovsky) Stevens and devoted nephew, James Stevens, as well as brother-in-law, Thomas Kuhn and nephew, Brian Kuhn. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Lambro and Lillian (Miofsky) Yarovsky; parents-in-law: Theodore and Alexandria (Bereolos) Theodore; sister-in-law, Elaine (Theodore) Kuhn; and brother-in-law, Thomas Stevens.
Jim graduated from Hammond High School and Valparaiso University and served in the U.S. Army. Thanks to a successful blind date, he met his true love and life partner, Carole, to whom he was married for over 52 years. Jim worked in the banking industry and as a human resources professional. He served on the parish council at Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church and was an active member and volunteer at Fitness Pointe. He was an ardent Indiana Hoosiers basketball fan, and although he grew up supporting the St. Louis Cardinals, he eventually joined his daughters in cheering on the Cubs.
Jim was a humble man and a true gentleman who treasured his family deeply, including their annual trips to Traverse City, Michigan. When confronted with a life-altering spinal cord injury 20 years ago, he never ceased to maintain a positive outlook, serving as an inspiration to all who knew him. We will always remember his warm smile, his dogged determination, and his delicious spanakopita.
Visitation will be on Sunday, July 11, 2021 from 2:00-7:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 5:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN.
Funeral service will be Monday, July 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 7021 Hohman Ave., Hammond, IN. Interment will be at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice of the Calumet Area https://www.hospicecalumet.org/ Hospice of the Calumet, Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church (Hammond), or Special Olympics Chicago https:/sochicago.org/.