James (Jim) Yarovsky

MUNSTER, IN - James (Jim) Yarovsky, 89, of Munster passed away peacefully at home on July 4, 2021, surrounded by his beloved wife, Carole (Theodore) and daughters: Debra and Tina. He is also survived by his sister, Pauline (Yarovsky) Stevens and devoted nephew, James Stevens, as well as brother-in-law, Thomas Kuhn and nephew, Brian Kuhn. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Lambro and Lillian (Miofsky) Yarovsky; parents-in-law: Theodore and Alexandria (Bereolos) Theodore; sister-in-law, Elaine (Theodore) Kuhn; and brother-in-law, Thomas Stevens.

Jim graduated from Hammond High School and Valparaiso University and served in the U.S. Army. Thanks to a successful blind date, he met his true love and life partner, Carole, to whom he was married for over 52 years. Jim worked in the banking industry and as a human resources professional. He served on the parish council at Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church and was an active member and volunteer at Fitness Pointe. He was an ardent Indiana Hoosiers basketball fan, and although he grew up supporting the St. Louis Cardinals, he eventually joined his daughters in cheering on the Cubs.