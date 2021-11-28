James "JimBo" H. Kawalski

He was a passionate lifelong Cubs and Bears fan but enjoyed watching all football and baseball games with an occasional wager. Jim was an avid music enthusiast with a passion for The Blues. Jim attended the Chicago Blues Festival for the past 35 years (he had the t-shirts to prove it) and recently enjoyed one of his favorites, Joe Bodnamassa in October. He was often called "July Jim" for taking all his vacation during this time to attend music events and festivals in the park down the street from his home in Griffith.

Jim had a knack for gardening both flowers and vegetables and his deck was always beautiful and loaded with color. He was known for his homemade pickles during the summer and often delivered them to his friend's doorsteps. His passion for cooking was evident with a hands-down delicious shrimp de Jonghe and steaks. Jim was a big man with a larger-than-life presence but anyone who knew him who was able to experience this man would tell you that his kindness and helpful nature, big heart, and ability to make you laugh with his humor was irreplaceable. He had a smile that lit up a room and his hugs would put your broken pieces back together. To say he will be missed is an understatement.