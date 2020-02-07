WHITING, IN - James "Jimi" Michael Verville long time resident of Whiting, Indiana peacefully rode his Harley to Heaven on Friday January 24, 2020. Jimi suffered from primary progressive Multiple Sclerosis for the last 28 years of his life. Jimi graduated from George Rogers Clark HS class of 84. He is survived by his daughter, Jaime Verville and granddaughter, Jazlene Escobedo; his father, James Verville; his brothers and sisters and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Sherry Urban Verville and mother, Catherine Verville.