James 'Jimmy' F. Rokosz

SCHERERVILLE, IN — James "Jimmy" F. Rokosz, 70, of Schererville, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

Jimmy is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jacqueline; children, Christopher (Laura) Rokosz, Kevin (Erika) Rokosz and Elizabeth (Matthew) Ruff; grandchildren: Alyssa, Adriana, Cayla, Haley, Paige, Jacob, Colton, Jimmy and Gracie; brothers, Richard (Miriam) Rokosz and Ronald (Melinda) Rokosz; sister, Joanne (Arthur) Beckmann; and sister-in-law, Mary Rokosz.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Marie Rokosz.

Jimmy was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church. He worked at Schepel Buick for many years. Jimmy was an avid fisherman and loved the Chicago Cubs. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Michael Catholic Church, 1 E. Wilhelm St., Schererville, IN, 46375. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.