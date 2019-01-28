LOWELL, IN - James 'Jimmy' Freeman, 65, of Lowell, passed away Friday, January 25, 2019. He is survived by his siblings, Vickie (Jim) Jared and Ronda (Eldie) Schultz, both of Lowell and Lyle (Cindy) of Rensselaer and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Burt and Jean. Jim was a 1973 Lowell High School graduate, retired from Reiter Automotive after 37 yrs. and was a member of Faith Bible Church.
Visitation, Tuesday, January 29, from 4:00-8:00 with Funeral Services Wednesday, 11:00AM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Burial will follow in Lowell Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to his Church.