James "Jimmy" Lawrence Gagan

James is survived by his wife, Claire; his son Jamie; his daughter Sarah; his grandchildren Taylor Buckley, and Chad Gagan; his great-granddaughter Olivia Buckley and his brother, Lawrence Gagan. He is preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Gagan; his parents; and his son, Jack Gagan. James and Claire were married for 60 years and renewed their vows last November in a private family ceremony at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Palm Desert. James had three children who he loved unconditionally and above all else, Jack (deceased), Sarah, and James Jr. (Jamie). James also had the joy of spending time with his great-granddaughter who referred to him as Grandpa Bubbles. He also loved animals, especially his beloved dog Jesse who preceded him to heaven just a few days before. James raised his kids to be strong, charitable, loving, and faithful. He was a family man and loved his family deeply. He was able to spend the last few months living with his kids and was surrounded lovingly by family when he passed. James always lived by the scripture "You are blessed to be a blessing" and gave much of his life to charitable works. He also lived by the words "There but for the grace of God go I". He was devout in his faith and prayed earnestly and read his Bible every day.