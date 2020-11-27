James "Jimmy" M. Anderson passed away on November 11, 2020. Late of the East Side. Beloved husband of the late Diane (nee Bradich). Dear stepfather of Danielle Ploszaj. Devoted son of Patricia (nee Johnson) and the late Wallace Anderson. Dear brother of Steven (Patricia), Edward (Shannon), and late Michael Anderson. Dear uncle of Jeffery (Annie) Anderson, Matthew Anderson, and Phoebe. Great uncle of Morley and Ivy. Dear brother-in-law of Peter (Sandra) Bradich, John Bradich, and late Dan Bradich.

Jim was a Member of Boilermakers Union Local 374.

Funeral Services Saturday, November 28, 2020 at St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church, Lansing, IL. Jim will lie in state at Church from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. with the Very Rev. Dr. Milos Vesin officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

PLEASE NOTE: Due to COVID-19 State Mandated Guidelines, Face Masks and Social Distancing are required at the Church and cemetery.