HOBART, IN - James "Jimmy" T. Payton, age 72, of Hobart, passed away January 21, 2021. He was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School, Class of 1966, and he also attended Ferris State College in Michigan. Jimmy attended Great Lakes Naval Academy and served in Vietnam as a Seabee, something that he was very proud of doing. He was an active member of the DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and the VFW Post #988.

Jimmy was a kind and compassionate man who was always willing to do for others. He was a master carpenter who did beautiful work and a crafted Handyman who could fix anything. And lucky for us, he left his mark in all of our lives and homes. We will always have a part of him with us. Jimmy will be deeply missed.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents: James and Lillian Payton; sister, Carol O'Donnell. He is survived by his beloved wife, Beverly Payton (nee DeFrance); stepson, Max (Sasha) Bernstein; grandchildren: Ella, Molly and Jack; brothers-in-law, Larry (Judy) DeFrance, Bob DeFrance and Don (Phyllis) DeFrance; nieces, Kim (Jim) Hayden, Debbie (John) Gutierrez; nephew, Brian (Nikki) O'Donnell; many loving great nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Jimmy will be Tuesday, January 26, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Interment at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville. www.burnsfuneral.com