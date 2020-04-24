James "JJ" L. Janigan, Sr.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Mary Janigan; one son: James L. (Vernicia) Janigan Jr.; one daughter: LaTeash (Shaun Sims) Janigan; grandchildren: Destiney L Reed, Breyan (Breyah) Moore, Le'Sjaya Janigan, James "Trey" Janigan Jr., Cortez Houston, Christian and Chanteria Terry; great grandchildren: Brayden Moore and Brandon Person; sisters, brothers; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends: Larry (Jeanell) Ross, John Carlyse, Jerome Cockram, Eric Smith; and many other friends. James was preceded in death by his daughter, Cristal Gaye Janigan; parents, Albert and Johnnie Bell Janigan; five brothers and two sisters.

James was born in Tuskegee AL and raised in East Chicago, IN; he graduated from EC Washington in 1962. He served in the US Navy for four years. He worked for the US Postal Services as a mail carrier for 33 years until retirement. Many described "JJ" as loving, genuine, and loyal and loved to travel with his family. Family was his world and he will be missed dearly by all who knew him.