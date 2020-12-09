James John Lafakis

OVERLAND PARK, KS — James John Lafakis was born on September 12,1932, in Andros, Greece. He fell asleep in the Lord on December 6, 2020, in Overland Park, Kansas, where he resided with his daughter. He will be remembered for always having a smile on his face, even at his passing.

He was known as Jim, Jimmy or Dimitri. He will be remembered for being a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, godfather and koumbaro. He was friend to everyone he met. He was a most fun and loving uncle to his nieces and nephews whom he adored. His passion was to help people, and his talent was to fix things. He was a machinist by trade. He never met a stranger. He helped everyone he met and greeted everyone with a most strong handshake and a smile. In his latter days, he would sit on the porch and happily greet everyone who passed by.