James John Lafakis
OVERLAND PARK, KS — James John Lafakis was born on September 12,1932, in Andros, Greece. He fell asleep in the Lord on December 6, 2020, in Overland Park, Kansas, where he resided with his daughter. He will be remembered for always having a smile on his face, even at his passing.
He was known as Jim, Jimmy or Dimitri. He will be remembered for being a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, godfather and koumbaro. He was friend to everyone he met. He was a most fun and loving uncle to his nieces and nephews whom he adored. His passion was to help people, and his talent was to fix things. He was a machinist by trade. He never met a stranger. He helped everyone he met and greeted everyone with a most strong handshake and a smile. In his latter days, he would sit on the porch and happily greet everyone who passed by.
Post World War II, Jim emigrated from Greece at the age of 14. His family settled on a farm in Alton, IL. He honorably served in the Korean War with the 25th Infantry Division in Field Artillery. He married Eva Martin in 1956 and moved to East Chicago, IN. They were married for 52 years. He was a lifelong devout member of Saint George Greek Orthodox Church in Schererville, IN, where he served as a good and faithful servant. He was a lifetime member of the Order of AHEPA, Calumet Chapter 157 and regarded his fellow members as brothers. He retired from American Steel Foundries. In 2012, Jim moved to Kansas where he embraced and was embraced by his new community and the parish of Holy Trinity Orthodox Church. He loved watching sports of all kinds and was happy that his two favorite teams, the Chicago Cubs and KC Royals were recent World Series champions.
Jim is survived by his son, John, and loving daughter-in-law Kathy Lafakis; and his daughter, Elizabeth Mikaloff. He adored and was most proud of both of his grandsons who were named after him: James Mikaloff and James Lafakis. He also adored his granddaughter-in-law, Ashley Hamlett Mikaloff. He is survived by his sister, Catherine Skordos, and many nieces and nephews.
His wife, Eva, precedes him in death along with his parents, James and Irene Lafakis; his brothers, Louis and Gregory; and sisters, Mary, Billie and Angie. He will be joyfully greeted in heaven by our Lord Jesus, his family and friends.
Services will take place on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 528 W. 770 St., Schererville, IN. Viewing is from 9:00-10:00 a.m. with the funeral service at 10:00 a.m. followed by burial at Ridgelawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 528 W. 770 St., Schererville, IN 46475 or Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 11901 Pflumm Road, Overland Park, Kansas 66213.
May his memory be eternal! Jim will be missed by all.
Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home 219-322-6616
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.