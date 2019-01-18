HOBART, IN - James John Ramirez of Hobart passed away Friday, January 11, 2019 at the age of 65. Jim was born in Gary, IN on September 11, 1953 to James and Jane Ramirez.
He is survived by his loving wife Muriel (nee Smythe) Ramirez; his mother Jane; son James Ramirez; daughter Jamie (Devin) Howard; stepdaughter Dani (Mike) Hahn; stepson Lou (Constance) Donaldson; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren; and three brothers Greg (Lisa), Deano (Jan), and Tyrone (Misty). He was preceded in death by his father. While Jim will be remembered as a loving husband, his true passion was for music. Jim had a great love for music that he shared with everyone that he met. He loved The Beatles and playing the guitar and could often be found arranging and writing songs in his home studio.
At his request, there will be no formal services, but please share your memories and condolences on our guestbook as arranged by Rees Funeral Home, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart, IN at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.