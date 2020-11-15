James John Vidimos

Mar. 10, 1953 - Nov. 1, 2020
Jim passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Heritage Court in Pewaukee, WI at the age of 67 years.
Loving father of John Vidimos, Michael (Melodie) Vidimos and Melissa (Charles "Buddy") Harvin. Dear grandpa of Logan, Kaela, Tyler, Ryan, Ashley and Austin. Brother of Ed (Pat), Frank, John and Laura (Jim) Bohling.
Due to the COVID -19 Pandemic, no services will be held at this time. A Celebration of Jim's Life will take place at a later date.
