CEDAR LAKE, IN - James Joseph Geresy, age 76 of Cedar Lake, succumbed to his hard fight with lung cancer on July 26, 2018, with family and loving companion dog, Max at his side. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Rose Geresy; sister, Nancy Machin. He leaves behind his loving wife of 41 years, Janette nee: Briede; loving daughter, Candi (Jerry) Reiling; brother, Richard (Elizabeth) Geresy; sister, Kathleen Biron; many loving nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews. Jim graduated from Lew Wallace HS and served with the National Guard. He worked for EJ&E Railroad and retired from Bethlehem Steel after 30 years. He was an avid golfer and was able to accomplish his one and only 'Hole in One'. Jim enjoyed spending winters in his home in Zephyrhills, FL and summers in Indiana going to the LOFS concerts.
A celebration of Jim's life will take place from 10:00 a.m. until noon on Saturday, August 4, 2018 at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southern Care Hospice in Valparaiso.