James Joseph Richards

MUNSTER, IN - Judge James J. Richards, 94, of Munster, Indiana, passed away peacefully on February 29, 2020. Born in Hammond, Indiana, on August 14, 1925, to the late Nicholas and Agnes (nee Reidelbach) Richards. Jim was their first born; he was later joined by brothers Robert and Raymond, and sister Judith.

When his father lost his job and the banks in Crown Point closed in 1929, the family moved to a farm where they could raise their own food. They had no electricity or indoor plumbing, other than a pump in the kitchen. Jim rose early every day to do his chores and run his trap lines to help the family. With FDR's election as president came a highway and electricity, and Jim became a Democrat.

In what would become a lifetime of public service, during WWII Jim signed up for naval aviator flight training at 17 years of age during his senior year at Crown Point High School. His flight squadron was assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Leyte. He continued to fly in the naval reserves after the war ended. Proud of his service, he was often seen sporting a Tailhook tie bar or a cap embroidered with Naval Aviator gold wings.