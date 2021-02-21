Mar. 5, 1928 - Feb. 16, 2021

MUNSTER, IN - James Grindle, age 92, of Munster, passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. He was born on March 5, 1928, to Charlotte Stockle and James K. Grindle, Sr. in Hammond, IN.

Jimmy had nine plus decades of exceptional health before a relatively short decline made bearable by the caring staff of the Community Hospital of Munster and Hartsfield Village Rehabiliation Center. He was an eagle scout, a 1946 Hammond High School track man, a Korean War veteran, a Purdue University graduate chemist working for ARCO Refinery, a broker/realtor, a sports car racing enthusiast, and a master gardener. The sounds of jazz, big bands, and classical music filled his home and car. Jim loved the game of golf in every format and his only regret was discovering the game too late in life for a decent whack at it.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lorraine Adelaide Helwig, aka Beebins, whom he missed deeply for 40 years; his mother: Charlotte Stockle; brother Arnold Grindle, and uncle: Raymond Drux. James is survived by niece: Cheryl Grindle; cousins: Margaret (Jonathan) Sabo, Janette Dancho, John Drux, and Karen Tallent.