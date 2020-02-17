SCHERERVILLE, IN - James K. Halupniczak "Jimbo", age 63, late of Schererville, formerly of the East Side and South Chicago, passed away February 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Donna (nee Hermanski) for 39 years. Loving father of Staci Halupniczak and Anthony (Tara) Halupniczak. Cherished grandfather of Hunter and Wyatt. Devoted son of Cecilia (nee Nowak) and the late Anthony Halupniczak. Dearest brother of Sharon (Harry, Ret. CFD) Vergis. Fond uncle of Katie Vergis and Nick (Maria) Vergis.