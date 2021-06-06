Attorney James K. Whitaker

MUNSTER, IN - Attorney James K. Whitaker, age 87 of Munster, formerly of Hammond, passed away on June 2, 2021. Jim is survived by: his wife Barbara (Tonkovich) of 48 years; his daughters: Kimberly Whitaker, Courtney Whitaker, Dr. Hilary Whitaker Clark; his son-in-law Michael McInerney; granddaughter Aislinn McInerney, all of the San Francisco Bay Area; and his sister, Judith Thompson of Overland Park, KS.

James survived his parents John G. Whitaker, former sports editor and daily columnist for the Times for 43 years and his wife, Kristine Hallen.

Jim graduated from Hammond High School in 1951, where he excelled in swimming and golf.

He initiated his college education at the University of Illinois, Urbana, IL, before interrupting the same by volunteering as a draftee for the US Army and serving in Germany from 1953-1955. He then continued with a BA degree in 1957 and ultimately graduated from the University of Illinois School of Law in 1959.