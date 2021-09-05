Dec. 10, 1094 - Sep. 3, 2021

WHEATFIELD, IN - 79 year old, James Klein, of Wheatfield, passed away September 3, 2021.

On December 10, 1941, James was born in Chicago, IL, to Harry A. and Florence M. (Hays) Klein. Jim was a welder who worked at LTV Steel, before retiring. He enjoyed the fellowship of playing dart ball and golf. Jim liked to fish and go hunting.

James is survived by his loving family; children: Brian J. Klein, Sarah A. Klein-Reusze; four grandchildren: Paige, Teal, Michaela, Mackenzie; great-grandchildren: Ransom and Cash; and sister: Carol (Jim) Symons; and James' special fur friend a Chesapeake Bay Retriever: Jasper.

James was preceded in death by his parents; son, Josh; and a stillborn daughter.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, with a 4:30 p.m. Rosary, at the BOERSMA FUNERAL HOME, 90 E. Grove St., Wheatfield, IN. Catholic mass will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at the Sorrowful Mother Catholic Church, with Father Michael McKinney officiating. Interment will follow at the Sorrowful Mother Catholic Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Holy Name Society of Sorrowful Mother Catholic Church.